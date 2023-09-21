Game Mechanic Improvements + Bug Fixes

Hey guys!
Today we are releasing our version 1.0.5, with bug fixes and some improvements:
- Fixed the annoying camera bug caused by combining the Measuring Tape item with some specific weapons, such as the Party Balloon and Candle;
- Added new screen resolution option in settings;
- Adjusts to some particle systems that were damaging performance;
- Added new ability for Boomerang: now it collects XP scattered around the scenario and brings it to you!
- Lantern no longer shines light on objects in the scene, avoiding lighting errors;
- Consumable items will now only appear on the Level Up screen from level 5 onwards;
- XP Orbs now have different colors according to how many points they are worth;
- More abundant consumable items throughout the scenario;
- Minor adjustments and rebalancing
Stay tuned for big news soon!
🙂
