Nightshift Survival update for 21 September 2023

Game Mechanic Improvements + Bug Fixes

Build 12251649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!
Today we are releasing our version 1.0.5, with bug fixes and some improvements:

  • Fixed the annoying camera bug caused by combining the Measuring Tape item with some specific weapons, such as the Party Balloon and Candle;
  • Added new screen resolution option in settings;
  • Adjusts to some particle systems that were damaging performance;
  • Added new ability for Boomerang: now it collects XP scattered around the scenario and brings it to you!
  • Lantern no longer shines light on objects in the scene, avoiding lighting errors;
  • Consumable items will now only appear on the Level Up screen from level 5 onwards;
  • XP Orbs now have different colors according to how many points they are worth;
  • More abundant consumable items throughout the scenario;
  • Minor adjustments and rebalancing

Stay tuned for big news soon!

🙂

