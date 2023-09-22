Major Update - Update #4 Hotfix #2

Hello, Hunters!

Here we are, once again, addressing some issues you have reported to us and already making some improvements in the Major Update.

We really hope you enjoy it! And remember, we are all ears! So please leave us your feedback; it will be greatly welcomed, and we are ready to make it a reality in Vampire Hunters :)

Changelog:

Reduced the base reload speed of all primary weapons by half.

Added a new system that allows you to pay to reduce the level requirement for unlocking weapon slots.

We have reintroduced the manual level-up option, so the store won't pop up during your mowing down flow if you choose not to.

Changed the level-up progression of the Great Hall. Now you level up faster in the beginning.

Reborn are now outside the tier system.

You need 30 Reputation Points to unlock the first reborn (32, 34, 36 for the following) - it's now easier to get reborn, but be aware that it's meant to be challenging.

Once you are reborn, stage progression will be reset.

Enemy Look Rotation now ignores enemy movement speed, so enemies won't moonwalk towards you anymore.

Improved projectile collision with the boss's hand in the Great Hall.

Lowered the health points of the Eye Tyrant and Eye Tyrant Breacher in the Great Hall.

Renamed the monsters in the bestiary: Hobgremlin, Enraged Ghoul, and Eye Tyrant Breacher.

Made improvements to the SMG weapon (lowered reload speed, increased fire rate, and max ammo) - go play with it, it's super fun.

Lowered the health points of the doors in the Great Hall.

Increased the health points of the boss in the Sewers.

Fixed a typo in the Ruby Vial description.

Lowered the volume of Banshee sound effects.

Added a weapon class tooltip to the shop and pause screens.

Now you auto collect gold and souls from enemies slain during the blood rush.

Changed the order of merging and recycling in the shop.

Added a "Gold coins:" label to indicate your gold in the shop.

Added a tooltip to explain the Reputation Level system in the main menu.

Now you can sell a Reputation Point for 50 gold coins (instead of 40).

Aligned some text in the permanent upgrade screen.

Lowered the volume of the Gamecraft Studios Intro video.

Changed the Reputation Level HUD to show integer numbers instead of floating-point numbers.

Wow, that was a lot for one day, but you know, our ultimate goal is for all of you to have a lot of fun with Vampire Hunters, and we won't stop until we get there :)

And as always, have a nice hunt!

Cheers!