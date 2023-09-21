 Skip to content

Alterium Shift update for 21 September 2023

Alterium Shift - Hot Fix for Version 1.2.02

Share · View all patches · Build 12251579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue with game text not showing when system language was anything other than English.

