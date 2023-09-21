Rebuild Launch Approaching + 0.1.6 Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The rebuild is quickly approaching release status, and should be launching over Legacy for the live branch within the next two months.

A large change to the going live plan is that the rebuild will no longer launch with a new map, rather it will launch with a slightly updated version of Garden City and Delta being the first two maps, with Nebula (6km x 6km map) being added down the road (along with many more maps as we trek in to the future!)

I am currently porting over Garden City from Legacy to the rebuild client. This is a very large process unfortunately, but it's going well, just time consuming.

When the rebuild launches, it should have basically every single item that exists in Legacy today.

To anyone still not convinced, or just flat not wanting to move over to the rebuild, please opt int in to the Legacy beta branch in the game's steam properties. This will prevent your game from updating to the rebuild once it goes live.

Patch 0.1.6: