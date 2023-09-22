NTR'd By Clumsiness V0.6.0 has just been released!

Hello, this version has been quite bumpy for me, and so I'm feeling a bit down. First, let's get this out of the way; V0.6.0 is around 13.5k words, it adds 4 CG sets and 2 sex scenes.

So to elaborate on this, there are three things that didn't quite work out as I would have liked it to.

First, I wanted to animate both sex scenes, but my artist has been a bit slower this month, so I could only animate one of the two sex scenes for this release. The other scene is still going to be animated, but the animation will be added in v0.7.0.

Second, the first sex scene has a bit of a weird angle, unfortunately. There was some miscommunication with my artist—he thought it was fine to draw it vertically—which ended up forcing me to use an angle that I would never normally use. I hope it doesn't distract too much from the action, but I apologize if it does.

Third, I wasn't able to find a voice actress for the moaning sounds. In fact, I won't lie, I didn't even try to look for one. I've been really overwhelmed this month and last month with the upcoming release of A Promise Best Left Unkept, and I've also been feeling more tired these days. I was hoping for some recommendations which would have made my job easier, but that didn't happen. I'll try to find someone for V0.7.0.

One last thing, I didn't write any commentary this time around. I'm… tired. And I kinda don't know what I would say about this update. I feel bad for not doing it, but I don't want to force it either.

So yeah, I know it's a lot of negative points… but hey… as the cookies say, better luck next time.

Changelog V0.6.0

Story