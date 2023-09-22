 Skip to content

Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test update for 22 September 2023

Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test Patch 7 [574055]

Share · View all patches · Build 12251451 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugs & Crashes:
  • Potential fix for crash when killing boss (Mother Treek) while an encounter wave is spawning
  • Fixed players getting out of death state when upgrading iron brew from the wanderer & dying
  • Update dodge orb charge power to appear and apply charge properly over the network
  • Fix for Corestone soft lock that we've noticed with 3 players trying to pick up the Corestones at the same time
  • Fixed crashes when teleporting items with portals
  • Fixed assert in camera focalpoint logic when an explicit target becomes invalid
  • Fixed a soft lock that happened on occasion when joining a run in progress
Misc:
  • Improved logging and enemy information submitted when pressing F8 to help us track down rooms that will not end
  • Updated the error screen to provide the player with more options

