Imperial Ambitions Beta Playtest update for 21 September 2023

PATCH 0.1.4.397

-Chinese translation and Language selection option
Now you can set the game language to Chinese as well as English.

-UI scaling option
Now you can set the scale of the UI in the game menu

-New Trade mechanics
Now, to start a new trade route, the buyer has to have a trade consulate in the seller's capital or an agent with Merchant Trait in the vicinity of the town of origin.

-New resource layout
New resource layout allows the players to see locations of known resources in the map. You can also see where a resource is previously NOT found. You can set the active layout from the dropdown at top right corner.

