Added an NPC spawner to the gunrange

This panel can spawn all of the zombies in the game. Walkers, sploders, burners, and the anubis dog enemies (which currently haven't been featured anywhere else).

Added nails, screws, hammers, and drills

These new items allow you to put planks in walls, in the future they will also allow you to put corrugated metal on frames in a "tower defense" mode. There are also boxes of screws and nails. Use nails with hammers, and screws with the drill.

Added the combat chair

It's a stool with 4 bayonets tied to the bottom legs to the chair. Could it get any better? It's incredible for slicing off arms. You can even catch a whole zombie under the middle of the chair and do massive damage.

Added BD-41 and a cleaning cloth

These allow you to repair guns that are jamming frequently. Use BD-41 until durability hits 90, then use the cloth to get to 100% clean. A ramrod has been prototyped but not implemented yet. A bore snake may also be implemented at some point.

Added markers over zombie heads for death

When you kill a zombie, it now shows what type of death (normal kill or headshot) + how much cash you made if you are in tech tree mode + if you did a trickshot (explained below) ALL over the zombie's head

Added trickshots

Flipping a gun and then killing an enemy less than 4.5 seconds after you flipped the gun now results in a trickshot text appearing over their head after death. You can know you flipped the gun by a signature whoosh noise.

Added new gun sounds

Some new noises have been added for pulling bolts, inserting mags, pulling levers, racking slides, pumping shotguns, and more. These sounds are just there to give variety so that an M1 garand doesn't sound the same as a 1911.

Magazines now slip right in

Inserting a magazine now results in the hand not becoming stuck to the magazine until the grip is released. This improves flow.

Added new Bread FM tunes

Two new tunes, "Deagle Carresser" and "Rye loaf". Volume has been adjusted on the existing songs.

Improved T&H game mode

Zombies now spawn at shops, shops and holds now have large floating sky text telling you where to go, and lastly some of the ammo spawning algos have been improved (same with tech tree!). There is also now a buy melee weapon button at the shop that costs 1 point, and a buy high value weapon button that costs 8 points. T&H has been added to Favela and French Village as a beta.

Added the MP5

A classic submachine gun with a 30 round magazine, what else can I say? Chambered in 9mm. MP5 slap coming soon to an update near you.

Decreased PPSh firerate

Self-explanatory.

New attachments

A new red dot and a new suppressor have been added. They work the same as the other red dots and suppressors, nothing's different.

Added the 4 Gauge flashbang shell

Shooting this shell will result in a very bright light being produced. Does minimal damage.

Added the m1911

It's a wooden version of the 1911, does functionally the same thing as a 1911 but it looks way cooler.

Added the m14 rifle

A classic military rifle once adopted into service in the USA! It has a 20 round magazine, and looks like an M1 garand with a magazine well.

Fixed double barrel shotguns

The double barrels now have less lag when shooting and an improved trigger pull.