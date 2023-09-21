Share · View all patches · Build 12251063 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 23:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Version 0.3.3 is here!

Gameplay changes:

Resource gathering, hyperspace jump and reinforce ability no longer end the casting unit's turn.

Added cooldowns on abilities.

Resource gathering: 1 turn cooldown

Reinforce: 2 turns cooldown (this will encourage more cautious play and more use of dock ability)

With these changes you will be able to enter unit control panel after you casted these abilities or attack with your capital ship.

Added interface markers to guide players when warned by adjutant.

Added new artifact affixes to make them more interesting:

-repair percent Modifier

-shield recharge percent Modifier

-mining Bonus Modifier

-fighter Damage Percent Modifier

-fighter Armor Modifier

-fighter Sensor Modifier

-fighter Speed Modifier

-gunship Damage Percent Modifier

-gunship Armor Modifier

-gunship Sensor Modifier

-gunship Speed Modifier

-frigate Damage Percent Modifier

-frigate Armor Modifier

-frigate Sensor Modifier

-frigate Speed Modifier

-unit ability cooldown reduction

Bug fixes:

fixed artifact playing stuck bug

several interface bugs

AI spamming curses and blessings on late game

Graphics:

Improved capital ship death physics and effects.