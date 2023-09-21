 Skip to content

Deserted "Firefly Islands": Chronicles update for 21 September 2023

Patsh2 (102)

Patsh2 (102)



balance fixes
fixing minor bugs
added creation of screenshots (O button in the game)
fixed camera auto-installation on electric vehicles
Added Ukrainian language
Added Polish language
Fixed a bug with the camera switching to 3rd person

