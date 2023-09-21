 Skip to content

Logic update for 21 September 2023

Hard9 Star Achievement hot fix

21 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

On the least level, when you collect 27 stars, the Achievement didn't pop up. Now it does. (Atleast on the Windows versions. Soon I'll fix it on Linux too)

