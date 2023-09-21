On the least level, when you collect 27 stars, the Achievement didn't pop up. Now it does. (Atleast on the Windows versions. Soon I'll fix it on Linux too)
Logic update for 21 September 2023
Hard9 Star Achievement hot fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2558091
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update