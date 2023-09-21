1.02.54408 -Darkest Dungeon II - Quality of Life Experimental Update - HOTFIX

FIXES
- Added Korean Loc
- Added VFX for inn replacement hero spawning
- Removed red notification from Bounty Hunter poster now that it has more noticeable VFX
- Updated tutorial images for hero replacement
- Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in the Academic View
- Added new death stamp for kills via Execution
- Fixed an issue that would make the stagecoach torch to flicker
- Fixed an issue where pressing spacebar in patch notes feedback form re-triggers privacy prompt
