Darkest Dungeon® II update for 21 September 2023

1.02.54408 -Darkest Dungeon II - Quality of Life Experimental Update - HOTFIX

Patchnotes via Steam Community
FIXES

  • Added Korean Loc
  • Added VFX for inn replacement hero spawning
  • Removed red notification from Bounty Hunter poster now that it has more noticeable VFX
  • Updated tutorial images for hero replacement
  • Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in the Academic View
  • Added new death stamp for kills via Execution
  • Fixed an issue that would make the stagecoach torch to flicker
  • Fixed an issue where pressing spacebar in patch notes feedback form re-triggers privacy prompt

