Pocket Bravery update for 21 September 2023

Big Update 1.12

Big Update 1.12 · Build 12250933

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.12

NEW FEATURES:

  • Added option to choose input frames from 1 to 10 in control settings;
  • Added time on the character and stage select in online matches;
  • Added color 16 of Nuno and Jorge to their profile to play online;
  • Added option to find all characters you use in ranking;
  • New ranked search by level (initially the search starts with a difference of up to 1000 points, higher or lower than yours, then the search level increases from 500 points);
  • Now it is possible to see all the colors on the selection screen, even the locked ones;
  • Added notification when a player is online;
  • Added visual information that the opponent has accepted an online match;
  • New look for the defense bar, now it works as a meter and no longer as a breaking shield.

FIXES

  • Fixed the problem with returning to the menu after changing resolution (only happened when offline);
  • Fixed the problem where Mingmei could be defeated in story mode, in Siberia;
  • Fixed problem where some characters had unlockable hits if hit in a specific way at maximum distance;
  • The ending video can now be played in the Gallery;
  • Fixed the problem with online saving, now the results are being saved on the server;
  • Fixed problem with control detection, which was sometimes inverted;
  • Fixed issue with the game crashing on the victory screen;
  • Fixed problem with Lobby creation, which sometimes crashes the game;
  • Fixed several issues in Trials mode;
  • Fixed problem where we could not buy items that cost 30BP if we had exactly 30BP;
  • Fixed problem at the end of story mode in the fight between Nuno x Hector;
  • All normal grabs now have the same startup, number of active frames and recovery;
  • Added greater recovery frames to all supers special in the game;
  • All characters' taunts now take the same amount of time (80 frames) to remove half a power bar from opponents;
  • All characters' breaker now has the same duration (40 frames);
  • Fixed issue in Rainbow mode that could make you face Cerberus in every match;
  • Fixed issue in Hot Pursuit mode that could bug the waves of fireballs;
  • Decreased analog stick sensitivity in menus (may need further adjustments, depending on player feedback);
  • Fixed issue with space strips on ultra-wide monitors;
  • Added texts with languages supported by the game in the menu descriptions in online mode;
  • Changed the positioning of lobby creation and search, now they appear directly in online mode;
  • Changed the positioning of the control type choice in the Profile;
  • Added difficulty progression in survivor mode, depending on the level of the waves of enemies;
  • Fixed issue with Steam cloud save;
  • Disabled shortcuts for 2 punches, 2 kicks, etc... In Combo Factory mode;
  • Disabled the options for changing controls when choosing characters in the lobby;
  • Hot Pursuit and Rainbow modes are now visible in extra modes, even without unlocking them;
  • Now if you pause in the training mode, it will stop the online search.

BUGS

  • Fixed the Jorge's bug that he could fly away when hit a bomb;
  • Fixed the Nuno's "Aú" move that could sometimes get stuck in the air;
  • Fixed the bug where sometimes the character should die from chip damage but remain standing;
  • Fixed the black screen bug in Final Attack that could happen when playing online;
  • Fixed the dsync that sometimes occurred with one of Malika's moves;
  • Fixed the Jorge's bomb that sometimes caught the opponent but didn't explode;
  • Fixed the Arshavin's attack that contains armor and was previously invulnerable to several hits;
  • Fixed the "tech" grabs that sometimes didn't hit and left the character intangible.

CHARACTERS

NUNO:

  • Fix of elemental gain in defense.

MINGMEI:

  • Fix the "Dance of Dragons" hits, only the last hit gave hardknockdown, now they all do.

KIMBERLY:

  • Removal of infinite combo using feint;
  • Change the rolling command, now it is QCB + kick (avoiding buffer conflict);
  • Rolling follow-ups can now be performed 2 frames earlier;
  • Adjustment of follow-up input after rolling;
  • Correction in the solidbox of aerial and standing counters (preventing the opponent from being able to bypass the counter and hit Kim);
  • Correction of the opponent's pause and the counter elemental's hitbox (avoiding attacks not being punished);
  • Correction in the super "Águia Resplandecente", now it is invulnerable to attacks;
  • Added the possibility of throwing tasers after "Gedan Mawashi Geri" with no bar cost (new combo route);
  • The electric eagle from the "Águia Resplandecente" super now does not interrupt juggle points, allowing you to extend combos if the super hits the opponent in the air.

ARSHAVIN:

  • Slight change to the blockstun of the crouching weak punch (preventing abusive tick throw);
  • Change the command of the "Russian Scissors" and the elemental, now it is Back, Forward + kick (avoiding buffer conflict).

MALIKA:

  • Fix of elemental gain in defense;
  • Change of command in Kukuda (Malika) follow-ups, now they are forward + button;
  • Faster startup of conversion lotus and juggle changes (new combo route);
  • Slight damage increase on Lotus;
  • Slight damage increase on converted lotus (stationary);
  • Slight damage increase from the converted lotus projectile;
  • Slight chip damage increase from the "Lotus Illusion" super from 0.4 to 0.6.

NDIDI:

  • The startup of the weak crouching punch is now faster, it's a good attack to counter the opponent's pressure.

JORGE:

  • Fix of elemental gain in defense;
  • Now the elemental "Gilson" catches even if the opponent is falling (new combo route).

SEBASTIAN:

  • Correction of the hitstop on "Fica Frio";
  • Correction of his solidbox in the "Highlander Uppercut" super, it was wrong (too small);
  • Slower startup in Sebastian's weak crouching punch and kick (avoiding infinity or abusive pressure with microwalk);
  • Elemental dash startup is now different in neutral. In combo it remains as it was before, in neutral it is slower
  • Change of command for "Fica Frio" and its elemental, now it is QCB + punch (avoiding buffer conflict and facilitating cancellations);
  • Last hit of target combo 2 can now be canceled with "Dodge Punch";
  • The "Cruzado Potente" follow-up can now be canceled from special, elemental and super attacks.

HADASSA:

  • Correction of elemental DP, now hits the opponent when crouching and catch the opponent is in the air;
  • Slightly reduced punch damage and weak crouch kick;
  • Crouching weak kick and punch now give more elemental bar to the opponent;
  • Clinch command change is now Back , Forward + punch (avoiding buffer conflict).

SHO:

  • Fix of elemental gain in defense;
  • Hitstun adjustment for the strong kick at close range;
  • "Ranki Ryuu Geri" strong kick version now avoids projectiles;
  • Decreased hitbox in the "Shippu Seiken Tsuki" attack and corrected its solidbox;
  • Slight damage reduction for "Shippu Seiken Tsuki";
  • Slight damage decreases for Elemental 2.

DAISUKE:

  • Fix of elemental gain in defense;
  • Adjustments to Daisuke's cr.HP hitbox;
  • Kiritsuke's > "Ameaça" command change, now it is done with a strong punch;
  • Reduced movement speed, now the same as Sebastian (status 4);
  • Strong punch in the air it's now 1 hit;
  • Elemental 3 is now much more negative in defense.

XIMENA:

  • Fix of elemental gain in defense;
  • Adjusted the hitstop of the strong kick at close range;
  • "Ritual Fúnebre" now avoids projectiles.

HECTOR

  • Fix of elemental gain in defense;
  • Adjustment of input frames for QCF and DP (fixed the problem of doing one attack and another coming out);
  • Fix of elemental gain in attacks with and without mask (he wasn't gain elemental bar);
  • Weak version of the "Cata Lixo" attack now has a smaller startup;
  • Weak dp with mask now has a smaller startup;
  • Elemental DP with mask now has more invincibility frames.

Changed files in this update

