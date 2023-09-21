Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.0) - Major Update

The end is nigh.
Happy 1.0 Day!
The final chapter content has been completed so you can bear witness to how the saga comes to an end. What more is still in store for our heroes? Where will the next adventure take them? What is the next chapter in this epic chronicle?
Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.000) - Major Update
- Final quest added.
- New Coast area near Levano Farmstead.
- New Lake of Souls area.
- New Thunderspring Woods Area.
- Added missing cow busts.
- More Compliments and responses for NPCs.
- Added null space area when traveling between portals.
- Added a church to Ashlan.
- Last battle with Balethor available.
- Bug Fix: Fixed some grammar mistakes in the upgrade and enchant tutorial.
- Bug Fix: Graphics glitch in limepost guard house.
- Bug Fix: Fixed some spelling mistakes in Tindall's Tomb.
- Bug Fix: Nepharoc Occultist battle could be triggred twice.
- Bug Fix: Arman gear + icon was not working for Arman on his offhand if he was using double wield.
- Bug Fix: Serveral small graphics glitches fixed in Crossbriand Lake.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a wall clipping issue in the Witty Steward basement.
- Bug Fix: Fixed the lighting and rails in Ashlan castle.
- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where telling a smith to make you a weapon and going to a diffrent smith to pick up the item would confuse the npc.
- Bug Fix: Malbon had the wrong graphics in Jasovil.
- Bug Fix: Jasovil field has some pathing issues on the sides of the mountains.
Changed files in this update