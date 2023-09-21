 Skip to content

Elseworld update for 21 September 2023

Elseworld 6.1 patch

Build 12250881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a game breaking bug that one user pointed out.. (Thank you so much by the way!!) ...which could get you stuck in a loop after Tuug (Tuesday). You would just keep repeating the day over and over again. It is now fixed. If you have a save before talking to Ragnuri in the dream please go back to there. Otherwise you may have to do Tuesday one more time. Just hold control to skip thru dialogue you have done before. The best stuff happens after Wega (Wednesday).

Have fun and I am sorry for not knowing about this problem earlier,
Betazero and Nim

Changed files in this update

