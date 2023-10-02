Update 1.8 Rolling Out Now! Patch Notes

Hey folks!

Update 1.8 is now rolling out across all platforms and looks to address a number of community raised topics as well as general bug and stability fixes:

Race Sim

Fixed AI using same tyre compound for entire race after red flag in Sprints

Fixed AI using same tyre compound for entire race after saving on pre-race screen

Improved the level of impact of rubber on track across sessions

Reduced the chances of car-on-car collisions during Practice and Qualifying and slightly increased the chance of spins and running wide during Qualifying

Fixed cars slowing down in Singapore sector 3

Further improvements made to drivers avoiding crashed/stationary cars on track

Improvements made to traffic in Qualifying causing issues for cars on flying laps

Ensured Q3 soft tyre is unlocked for all drivers, including those that didn't make Q3

Fixed issue where optimal pit lap dilemma would sometimes not pause the race

Fixed issue where flying lap count set sometimes was not followed in the session

Race Calendar

Updated Monza to be an ATA qualifying weekend [NEW SAVES ONLY]

Team Switching

Team Switching Fixed issue where Board Confidence could show as 'Disappointing' after joining new team

Corrected body text of new team email when switching teams

Team Management

Re-balanced Research/Design slider expertise gains

Fixed total cost of hiring calculating incorrectly when hiring replacement driver/staff for next season

Fixed Car Building attribute having inverse effect

Fixed hired F2/F3 drivers from still appearing in F2/F3 standings

Pit Crew & Pit Stops

Fixed exploit that allowed pit crew to remain at 100% fatigue between races with no penalty

Adjusted pit crew xp gain and degradation rates

Fixed first day of month not counting toward stat degradation

Increased variation of AI pit stop times

Fixed issue where total pit stop time did not match sum of actions in pit stop breakdown

Animation

Fixed Charles Leclerc patchy LOD hair in cinematics (Sorry Charles!)

Fixed garage scene showing member of pit crew wearing drivers helmet

Fixed clipping in Marina Bay intro cinematic

Fixed clipping in garage shots

Presentation

F1 driver photos updated

Fixed projected cost cap UI not updating correctly

Fixed issue where scrolling scouting menus with a controller was unpredictable after highlighting bookmark column

Fixed code string appearing in Next Season Staff tooltip

Fixed 'Race Winner' appearing on event view in Practice and Qualifying

Fixed replaced driver being displayed next to 'Renewal' after changing driver position during contract renewal

Fixed 'Seasons as team principal' not updating on profile page

Fixed panel borders appearing incorrectly when 'Laps to go' notification appears

Updated run plan descriptions to clarify that out laps are counted in the run plan

Fixed email reading '0 days to go' after renewing contract on last day of year

Fixed issue where times set by drivers in Q2 and Q3 were sometimes not visible until hovered over after simulating session

Updated chevrons on tyre state when overheating to more accurately reflect impact on wear rate

Game Stability

Fixed crash that could occur when designing new suspension, then highlighting “Brake Cooling”

Fixed progression blocker when hiring a reserve driver at end of season

Fixed softlock that could occur when repeatedly pressing R2/RT controller buttons during end of season fanfares

Fixed softlock that could occur after pressing New Career with existing save games present

Fixed progression blocker that could occur when designing car part during tutorial

Game will now pause when Steam overlay is opened during a race

As always, thank you for your continued feedback and support! In the coming weeks we’ll have another Under Investigation post highlighting what we’re looking at for the next update and beyond. If you wish to share any feedback with us directly, please join our Discord!