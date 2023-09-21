 Skip to content

Bambie update for 21 September 2023

Fixes for some of the moneyshot positions that were broken

Build 12250821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've encounter some issues were moneyshot was completely busted and characters were stretched to an extremely funny positions.
As much as it was entertaining to watch... we had to fix it so there you go.
Enjoy.

