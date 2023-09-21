We've encounter some issues were moneyshot was completely busted and characters were stretched to an extremely funny positions.
As much as it was entertaining to watch... we had to fix it so there you go.
Enjoy.
Bambie update for 21 September 2023
Fixes for some of the moneyshot positions that were broken
