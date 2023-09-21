- Added teleportation between respawn points
- Fixed several invisible walls and floors
- Major balance fixes, Standard difficulty became significantly harder
REMEDIUM update for 21 September 2023
Difficulty balance + Teleportations between respawn points patch!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
