Symmodance update for 21 September 2023

Upgrades Rework 2.0.00.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog / Patch notes

Upgrades Rework

  • Reworked the upgrades menu, allowing players to zoom in and out for better visualization.
  • Introduced core upgrades that unlock after the platform reaches its maximum level.
7 New Core Upgrades
  • Loot Amplifier: Increases the chance of getting an extra item from loot boxes (up to 100%).
  • Infinite Resources: Grants extra starting chips (unlimited).
  • Undying Tenacity: Provides +250 health (unlimited).
  • Eternal Firepower: Increases damage (unlimited).
  • Unyielding Strike: Increases critical damage (unlimited).
  • Incessant Growth: Increases XP gain (unlimited).
  • Dash of Freedom: Unlocks the dash ability (one-time).

Game Balance

  • Shredclaw and Spawnshock now have a maximum movement speed limit to prevent sudden player deaths when facing these bosses at higher danger levels.

User Interface Improvements

  • Added a controls menu to both the main menu and in-game menu to provide clear guidance for keyboard and mouse players as well as gamepad players.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where the upgrade points indicator on the main menu was incorrectly placed.
  • Corrected the sizes of weapon stat icons on the end-game screen.
  • Resolved the problem with the key indicator going off-screen in 16:10 resolution in the in-game menu.
  • Fixed a bug where selecting an item at the start of Miragora as the map bonus prevented the "Resourceful Skipper" achievement.
  • Corrected inaccurate reward details shown for certain achievements.

