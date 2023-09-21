Upgrades Rework 2.0.00.0

Changelog / Patch notes
Upgrades Rework
- Reworked the upgrades menu, allowing players to zoom in and out for better visualization.
- Introduced core upgrades that unlock after the platform reaches its maximum level.
7 New Core Upgrades
- Loot Amplifier: Increases the chance of getting an extra item from loot boxes (up to 100%).
- Infinite Resources: Grants extra starting chips (unlimited).
- Undying Tenacity: Provides +250 health (unlimited).
- Eternal Firepower: Increases damage (unlimited).
- Unyielding Strike: Increases critical damage (unlimited).
- Incessant Growth: Increases XP gain (unlimited).
- Dash of Freedom: Unlocks the dash ability (one-time).
Game Balance
- Shredclaw and Spawnshock now have a maximum movement speed limit to prevent sudden player deaths when facing these bosses at higher danger levels.
User Interface Improvements
- Added a controls menu to both the main menu and in-game menu to provide clear guidance for keyboard and mouse players as well as gamepad players.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where the upgrade points indicator on the main menu was incorrectly placed.
- Corrected the sizes of weapon stat icons on the end-game screen.
- Resolved the problem with the key indicator going off-screen in 16:10 resolution in the in-game menu.
- Fixed a bug where selecting an item at the start of Miragora as the map bonus prevented the "Resourceful Skipper" achievement.
- Corrected inaccurate reward details shown for certain achievements.
Changed files in this update