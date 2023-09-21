 Skip to content

Heros and Monsters: Idle Clicker Game update for 21 September 2023

Better Max Crafting

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reworked the code to allow for instant crafting of multiple crafts without slowing anyones PC down.

+1 Level button has replaced Max CRaft but will craft all needed to level up, if not enough resources will use as many as possible.

