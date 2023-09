Share · View all patches · Build 12250616 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 21:06:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Squad 6.0 will be released on the 27th of September, 2023!

The update brings the Infantry Combat Overhaul into Squad with multiple changes to Squads combat systems, including alterations to suppression, optics, weapon handling, and more. In addition, 6.0 will also include bug fixes and layer adjustments.

We will publish the full Release Notes for you to check out the day before the launch.

At ease,