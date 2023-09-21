Welcome to Kingdom Crier #28!
Introducing...
Choose Your Fate
Choose Your Fate is an initiative that will span multiple Updates for Noble Fates, starting with this Content Update and continuing through Feature Update #6.
At its core, we believe Noble Fates should enable as many players as possible to have the Experience they want to have with it - reacting to and challenging them in the ways they'd like along the way.
To better deliver on this promise, we’ll be introducing a Customizable Starting Scenario, expanding Mortal Customization, adding Map Rerolls, exposing more Settings, and revisiting a few systems - starting with Sexuality.
Experience Presets
With this Content Update, we've introduced the Choose Your Fate step when you begin a New Game which allows you to choose from and customize a few different Experience Presets before you begin.
This includes a Peaceful Preset if you'd like to play in a world where others do not attack unprovoked.
Intro
Feature Update #6 will introduce a Custom Starting Scenario that will allow you to customize your Mortals, loadout, and choose your starting area before you begin play. In the meantime, we've done a quality of life pass on the existing Intro.
We've made it Skippable - [L Click] + Hold to skip straight to Choose Your Ruler.
Hovering over the buttons below a potential ruler will show their information - you no longer need to move away from the Reroll button to see their information.
In addition, the Strong Opinion list will now contain Job Opinions.
Sexuality
We've reworked Sexuality. Gender has been replaced by Sex and Traits. Sex represents a Mortal’s reproductive organs. Traits have been introduced to represent the nuance of the Mortal’s Sexuality. A Mortal may only have 1 Sex, but can have multiple Traits.
Settings
Sexes (Male, Female), Traits (Straight, Gay, Bisexual, Asexual, Non-Binary), Attraction Modifiers (Race, Age, Prestige), and Titles (Masculine, Feminine) are all optional courtesy of a bunch of new Settings.
A Mortal’s Sex and Sexuality (Traits, Attraction, Titles) are determined at time of Creation. The potential exists that Gods and Magic could optionally influence these in the future.
These Settings enable new Experiences that weren't possible before - including one where Mortals don’t have reproductive organs, everyone is compatible, and only Opinion drives Attraction - for example.
Defaults
We’ve chosen a Simplified set of these Settings to streamline the default Experiences - Male and Female Mortals, attracted to the Opposite Sex, modified by their Opinion of that Mortal - but you can customize this as you see fit before you begin.
Reproduction
Beyond new Experiences, these changes open the door to Reproduction.
When added, a Male and Female Mortal will be able to Procreate when sharing a Bed. Pregnant Female Mortals will give birth to Offspring. The Offspring’s Sex will be determined at Birth, while their Sexuality (Traits, Attraction, Titles) will be established (using the current Settings) when they become an Adult.
Existing Races will follow this model, but future Races may Reproduce differently. It’s possible that Magic and the Gods could optionally intervene as well.
Reproduction will land before 1.0.
Existing Saves
Existing saves will migrate from Gender to Sex and Traits and continue with their previous Experience (including relevant Mods), though you can change the new Settings mid-game.
Keep in mind that mid-game changes only apply to new Mortals that enter your World.
Mods
Existing Race Mods are compatible with this new setup.
Existing Sexuality Mods that enabled Experiences covered by these new Settings will be retired from the Workshop.
More to come!
We're excited about this initiative - increasing the replayability and breadth of Experiences available for everyone while streamlining the default Experience.
Please bear with us while we stand it all up!
Patch Notes
Choose Your Fate Content Update
Choose Your Fate
Add the Choose Your Fate step when starting a New Game
Use this to Customize Settings before beginning
Add Peaceful Experience Preset
Add Easy Experience Preset
Add Medium Experience Preset [Default]
Add Hard Experience Preset
Add Experience Customization
Add Heavy Is the Crown Scenario (the existing Intro) [Default]
Add Custom Scenario (coming soon!)
Save choices as Defaults for next time
Sexuality
Replace Gender with Sex and Traits
Add Sexes and Options (Male, Female)
Add Sexuality Traits and Options (Straight, Gay, Bisexual, Asexual, Non-Binary)
Add Attraction Modifier Options (Race, Age, Prestige)
Add Title Options (Masculine, Feminine)
Add Simplified Sexuality Option (Males & Females, Attracted to opposite Sex)
Existing games will migrate to Sex and Traits and retain previous settings
Make Simplified Sexuality the default to streamline New Games
Intro
Make Intro Skippable - [L Click] + Hold to skip to Choose your Ruler
Move Your Ruler Information to the left by Your Kingdom
Highlight Ruler and Name when Hovered/Selected
Show Names during Choice Confirmation
Show Ruler Information when Hovering over Rename, Edit, and Reroll
Show Strong Job Opinions in Ruler's Strong Opinions list
Add [L Click] + Hold: Skip prompt
Iterate on [L Click] Continue prompt
Fix Bug that caused stale Your Kingdom after canceling Ruler selection
Difficulty
Add Difficulty Ramp Setting
Add Difficult Moment Frequency Setting
Add Difficult Moment Frequency Variance Setting
Add Difficult Moment Scale Setting
Rabid Animal Moment
Tames will no longer become Rabid at the start of the Moment
They can still become Rabid via Bite from a Rabid Animal
Settings
Add Categories to Game Settings
Columns
Fix bug that made Columns Unreachable when inside of walls
Right-Click Orders
Break out Crafting commands so you can pick which one to Assign when Right Clicking
Population Control
Rework Population Control to prioritize Kingdoms
AI Kingdoms
Increase information shared to AI Rulers when Envoys return
Decrease frequency of AI <> AI wars and raids
Rulers
Tweak to Race and Alignment memory length
Petitions
Limit Petitions to known Kingdoms
Mods
Existing Race Mods do not require an update to support the Sexuality changes
Existing Sexuality Mods covered by new settings will be retired```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!
