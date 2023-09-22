 Skip to content

Arcadian Atlas update for 22 September 2023

Hotfix 1.0.3

Hotfix 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

[Cavalier]

  • Removed equipment requirements for One-Handed Training and Two-Handed Training
  • [One-Handed Training] - level 2 now bestows +2 ATK and +5 Critical Chance
  • [Two-Handed Training] - level 2 now bestows +2 ATK and +5% Critical DMG
  • Localization text now reflects these changes
  • [Quicken] - level 2 now bestows +1 MOV and +1 SPD instead of +2 MOV to better balance Cav's new mobility

[Skill Height Tolerance Changes]

  • Reduced height tolerance for certain Ranger, Monk, Cavalier, and Sorcerer Skills so they no longer can be used with vast height differences between attacker and defender
  • Skills affected: Sorcerer [Withering Touch, Lightning Touch, Frost Touch, Flame Touch], Monk [Martyr, Innumerable Blows, Blinding Spin], Cavalier [Sword Bash, Shield Triage, Shield Bash, Rend Armor, Quick Attack, Body Rush, Low Sweep, Adrenaline Strike], Ranger [Crossbow Attack, Bow Attack]

[Unit HP Buff]

  • All units have received a ~15-25% HP increase depending on level, with additional HP increases for certain boss units and monster units.

[Shaman]

  • [End Times] - Reduced End Times damage from 100% to 80% to account for it hitting all units on the battlefield regardless of Shaman position (but still can only be used once per battle and has high SP cost)

Features

  • Added language support for Simplified Chinese.
  • Added support for Non-Pixel Fonts (Latin script languages only) - toggleable through accessibility settings in Options.
  • Added ability to see skill descriptions from Core Class skills after advancing class in the Skill: Equip submenu.
  • “Escape to Tile” missions and contracts now are considered victories when killing all enemies on the map.

Script

  • The Japanese description of the Hunter’s Fire Trap should now list an accurate range.
  • The English description of Rank 3 Ice Shard now correctly reads 115% instead of 15%.
  • Fixed issue in which the UI localization for Russian was incorrect on the Overworld screen.

Achievements

  • Added additional check for “Crowning a New Ruler” achievement while loading the Title Screen.

UI

  • Polished and improved the text layout of UI elements all across the game.
  • Added animation polish to most standard UI boxes.
  • Streamlined menu flow in the Troop Manager > Contracts screen.
  • The ability to see HP and SP above the heads of all units on the battlefield has been added. Hold down “Switch: Right” (on gamepad, right trigger) during most battle phases to access it.
  • The turn order overlay (accessed via “Help,” on gamepad the Select button) can now be triggered from more battle phases.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed screen tearing issues for high refresh rate monitors.
  • Units dying from status effects like Burning and Noxious now correctly flinch before dying.
  • Fixed bug in which the unit information panel would still remain going into the victory/defeat screen.
  • An issue with the turn order overlay interacting unexpectedly with the Right Mouse button has been fixed.
  • Fixed issue in which the UI would not correctly refresh the battle objectives and Action Menu after changing a language mid-battle.
  • Removed the chance of turning oneself Undead as an Inquisitor with Shield Triage.
  • “Target Unit” skill targeting type no longer mistakenly targets tiles under certain conditions.
  • Fixed rare instance of Delayed Area-of-Effect skills failing to inflict the full zone of damage when the main target dies prematurely.
  • Fixed bug in which cutscenes could not progress when skipping through them too quickly.

