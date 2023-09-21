 Skip to content

Boxing School update for 21 September 2023

Steam Achievements is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 12250230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest update to Boxing School has just landed with Steam Achievements finally in the game. Happy achievement hunting to everyone. Enjoy!

Here are the patch notes (1.21.1191):

NEW CONTENT

  • ADDED 27 Steam Achievements
  • Fixed issue with training equipment durability not working correctly
  • Fixed issue with training progress not working correctly
  • Numerous stability and faster loading fixes
  • Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes

STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS

  • Rookie - Win a fight
  • Challenger - Win 10 fights
  • Experienced - Win 50 fights
  • Veteran - Win 100 fights
  • Minor Contender - Win against a top contender in minor circuit
  • Minor Champion - Become minor circuit champion
  • Major Contender - Win against a top contender in major circuit
  • Major Champion - Become major circuit champion
  • World Contender - Win against a top contender in world circuit
  • World Champion - Become world circuit champion
  • Undisputed - Defend world champion title 3 times
  • Brawler Master - Become world champion with a brawler
  • Boxer Master - Become world champion with a boxer
  • Swarmer Master - Become world champion with a swarmer
  • Counter-Puncher Master - Become world champion with a Counter-Puncher
  • Eye for talent - Recruit a 3 star talent
  • A rising star - Recruit a 4 star talent
  • Future champion - Recruit a 5 star talent
  • Making it - Earn $1000 Credits on a fight
  • A splash - Earn $10000 Credits on a fight
  • Big Earner - Earn $100000 Credits on a fight
  • Rich - Earn $1000000 Credits on a fight
  • Real Estate - Fully expand your gym building
  • Novice Manager - Become a novice manager
  • Seasoned Manager - Become a seasoned manager
  • Expert Manager - Become a expert manager
  • Master Manager - Become a master manager
  • Legend Manager - Become a legend manager
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!

Changed files in this update

Boxing School Content Depot 939991
  • Loading history…
