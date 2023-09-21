Steam Achievements is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 12250230 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy

The latest update to Boxing School has just landed with Steam Achievements finally in the game. Happy achievement hunting to everyone. Enjoy!

Here are the patch notes (1.21.1191):

NEW CONTENT

ADDED 27 Steam Achievements

Fixed issue with training equipment durability not working correctly

Fixed issue with training progress not working correctly

Numerous stability and faster loading fixes

Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes

STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS

Rookie - Win a fight

Challenger - Win 10 fights

Experienced - Win 50 fights

Veteran - Win 100 fights

Minor Contender - Win against a top contender in minor circuit

Minor Champion - Become minor circuit champion

Major Contender - Win against a top contender in major circuit

Major Champion - Become major circuit champion

World Contender - Win against a top contender in world circuit

World Champion - Become world circuit champion

Undisputed - Defend world champion title 3 times

Brawler Master - Become world champion with a brawler

Boxer Master - Become world champion with a boxer

Swarmer Master - Become world champion with a swarmer

Counter-Puncher Master - Become world champion with a Counter-Puncher

Eye for talent - Recruit a 3 star talent

A rising star - Recruit a 4 star talent

Future champion - Recruit a 5 star talent

Making it - Earn $1000 Credits on a fight

A splash - Earn $10000 Credits on a fight

Big Earner - Earn $100000 Credits on a fight

Rich - Earn $1000000 Credits on a fight

Real Estate - Fully expand your gym building

Novice Manager - Become a novice manager

Seasoned Manager - Become a seasoned manager

Expert Manager - Become a expert manager

Master Manager - Become a master manager

Legend Manager - Become a legend manager

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!