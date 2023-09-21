Online has been updated the fighting is so much more fluid now we have the online event coming up on Saturday 9/23/2023 we have more fighting styles that will be available online soon as well as new locations to fight. ReadyPlayerMe has updated their software you can now customize your shoes, shirt, and pants individually and also create your own clothing via blender! We have more updates coming every week we appreciate everyone's support!
Parts Unknown update for 21 September 2023
Major Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
