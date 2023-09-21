 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Parts Unknown update for 21 September 2023

Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12250198 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Online has been updated the fighting is so much more fluid now we have the online event coming up on Saturday 9/23/2023 we have more fighting styles that will be available online soon as well as new locations to fight. ReadyPlayerMe has updated their software you can now customize your shoes, shirt, and pants individually and also create your own clothing via blender! We have more updates coming every week we appreciate everyone's support!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link