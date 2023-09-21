Patch Notes 0.1.1.0

Hello everyone!
Sunrise's Order has been in early access for a week now.
We hope you're enjoying your gaming experience so far!
A big thank you to each and every one of you for joining us on this adventure. Your support is invaluable.
We plan to update every 1-2 weeks, preferably late Thursday afternoons, based on player suggestions, improvements and other feedback.
This week, we've been working on a good update that brings changes to make your gaming experience easier.
Added
- Now, it will be possible to consult the names of items requested in contracts.
- Add a subscription that lets you see the location of packages on the map.
- Add a subscription to deliver packages directly to your front door.
- When the dog eats a bone, it sniffs a package and indicates it to the player.
- Achievements appear as in-game notifications when unlocked.
- A new dialog is added when the first fish is caught.
- Mouse clicks activate actions in the mouse direction.
Modifications and improvements
- Level 3 parcels require less energy.
- The free delivery option is now always available.
- The price of standard delivery has been lowered.
- Animazon Express subscription price increase.
- No delivery charge when choosing Animazon Express as delivery method.
- If the Animazon Express subscription is activated, the cursor is automatically set to express delivery when you make a purchase, so you don't have to change it manually.
- We can now see 6 subscriptions instead of 3 on the subscription selection screen.
- Quest texts enlarged on the right for better readability on the SteamDeck.
- The floor selector has been modified to harmonize with the other user interfaces.
- The order of the categories in the museum now corresponds to that of the doors.
- Mushroom and seashell appearances are increased, but they don't stay on the map as long.
- The wood provided by the trees has been balanced.
Bug fixes
- Sound parameters are not automatically reset.
- House extensions keep all the furniture in place.
- Fixed a bug that allowed level 1 buildings to be upgraded directly to level 3.
- Text correction.
