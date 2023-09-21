Patch Notes 0.1.1.0

Hello everyone!

Sunrise's Order has been in early access for a week now.

We hope you're enjoying your gaming experience so far!

A big thank you to each and every one of you for joining us on this adventure. Your support is invaluable.

We plan to update every 1-2 weeks, preferably late Thursday afternoons, based on player suggestions, improvements and other feedback.

This week, we've been working on a good update that brings changes to make your gaming experience easier.

Added

Now, it will be possible to consult the names of items requested in contracts.

Add a subscription that lets you see the location of packages on the map.

Add a subscription to deliver packages directly to your front door.

When the dog eats a bone, it sniffs a package and indicates it to the player.

Achievements appear as in-game notifications when unlocked.

A new dialog is added when the first fish is caught.

Mouse clicks activate actions in the mouse direction.

Modifications and improvements

Level 3 parcels require less energy.

The free delivery option is now always available.

The price of standard delivery has been lowered.

Animazon Express subscription price increase.

No delivery charge when choosing Animazon Express as delivery method.

If the Animazon Express subscription is activated, the cursor is automatically set to express delivery when you make a purchase, so you don't have to change it manually.

We can now see 6 subscriptions instead of 3 on the subscription selection screen.

Quest texts enlarged on the right for better readability on the SteamDeck.

The floor selector has been modified to harmonize with the other user interfaces.

The order of the categories in the museum now corresponds to that of the doors.

Mushroom and seashell appearances are increased, but they don't stay on the map as long.

The wood provided by the trees has been balanced.

Bug fixes

Sound parameters are not automatically reset.

House extensions keep all the furniture in place.

Fixed a bug that allowed level 1 buildings to be upgraded directly to level 3.

Text correction.

