Sunrise's Order update for 21 September 2023

Patch Notes 0.1.1.0

Hello everyone!

Sunrise's Order has been in early access for a week now.
We hope you're enjoying your gaming experience so far!
A big thank you to each and every one of you for joining us on this adventure. Your support is invaluable.

We plan to update every 1-2 weeks, preferably late Thursday afternoons, based on player suggestions, improvements and other feedback.
This week, we've been working on a good update that brings changes to make your gaming experience easier.

Added
  • Now, it will be possible to consult the names of items requested in contracts.
  • Add a subscription that lets you see the location of packages on the map.
  • Add a subscription to deliver packages directly to your front door.
  • When the dog eats a bone, it sniffs a package and indicates it to the player.
  • Achievements appear as in-game notifications when unlocked.
  • A new dialog is added when the first fish is caught.
  • Mouse clicks activate actions in the mouse direction.
Modifications and improvements
  • Level 3 parcels require less energy.
  • The free delivery option is now always available.
  • The price of standard delivery has been lowered.
  • Animazon Express subscription price increase.
  • No delivery charge when choosing Animazon Express as delivery method.
  • If the Animazon Express subscription is activated, the cursor is automatically set to express delivery when you make a purchase, so you don't have to change it manually.
  • We can now see 6 subscriptions instead of 3 on the subscription selection screen.
  • Quest texts enlarged on the right for better readability on the SteamDeck.
  • The floor selector has been modified to harmonize with the other user interfaces.
  • The order of the categories in the museum now corresponds to that of the doors.
  • Mushroom and seashell appearances are increased, but they don't stay on the map as long.
  • The wood provided by the trees has been balanced.
Bug fixes
  • Sound parameters are not automatically reset.
  • House extensions keep all the furniture in place.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed level 1 buildings to be upgraded directly to level 3.
  • Text correction.

If you encounter any problems, please report them on our Discord.

