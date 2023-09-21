Build 4.24.047 released

Bugs:
- Fixed Frost Blast and Mindblast's FX so that it better reflects the area coverage.
- Fixed trapped chests after combat so they use all trap types, not just exploding rune.
- Fixed a bug with cursed scrolls not updating display after use.
- Updated dagger damage values to fix some imbalances.
Features:
- Made changes to the Hierophant's dialogue scripting to permit forgiveness of a mistake.
- Updated ration costs to be more consistent with their relative food value.
- Added new touchstone "Insightful Gen" which casts Reveal. Can drop as treasure or found in shops.
Changed files in this update