 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Realms of Antiquity: The Shattered Crown update for 21 September 2023

Build 4.24.047 released

Share · View all patches · Build 12250024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed Frost Blast and Mindblast's FX so that it better reflects the area coverage.
  • Fixed trapped chests after combat so they use all trap types, not just exploding rune.
  • Fixed a bug with cursed scrolls not updating display after use.
  • Updated dagger damage values to fix some imbalances.

Features:

  • Made changes to the Hierophant's dialogue scripting to permit forgiveness of a mistake.
  • Updated ration costs to be more consistent with their relative food value.
  • Added new touchstone "Insightful Gen" which casts Reveal. Can drop as treasure or found in shops.

Changed files in this update

Realms of Antiquity: The Shattered Crown Depot Depot 1539751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link