Share · View all patches · Build 12249985 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 20:09:40 UTC by Wendy

This update brings FMOD integration!

That hopefully means a smoother audio workflow going forward.

We also added separate sliders to change the audio levels for master, music, ui, and sfx channels.

And a non-audio-related update as well:

The window size and position are now saved between game launches.