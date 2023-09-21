 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pyramid Curse update for 21 September 2023

Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12249950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The clickable area from the 2d scene with instructions has been increased in size for convenience.

  • Fixed unintended graphical artifacts in the scene with the first interrogation.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2430511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link