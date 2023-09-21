-
The clickable area from the 2d scene with instructions has been increased in size for convenience.
-
Fixed unintended graphical artifacts in the scene with the first interrogation.
Pyramid Curse update for 21 September 2023
Update 1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2430511
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update