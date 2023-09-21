End of Summer Update Now Live!

THANK YOU FOR PLAYING OUR GAME!

Birds Aren't Real: The Game was made over the course of a year as an Advanced Game Project here at the University of Southern California, with collaborators from California State University Fullerton and Otis College of Art and Design. It was truly the experience of a lifetime for us to be a part of this project.

We are so delighted to see so many of you enjoying our game! Nothing beats the feeling of reading all the wonderful and kind reviews you've written. Your support is the biggest motivation for us.

In fact, we enjoyed working together so much that we continued working on our little project during this summer, even after the semester had ended. Now let us share some more ...9$#pLo@_QaZX2

===== !!! TRANSMISSION INTERRUPTED !!! =====

Agent, AGENT! This is Bird Boss speaking. Gladly we finally found a way to reestablish communication with you. The Department of Avian Affairs is extremely satisfied with your current mission progress, and I am here to brief you on the next step.

• Three new side quests with more \HAT REWARDS/.

• More NPC animations! Including facial animation, sitting, eating, and much more.

• More clothes for NPCs!

• Support for Switch Controller!

• Support for MacOS!

Quality of Life Changes:

• Text hints on billboards that you need a spray can or paintbrush to deface it.

• Text hint in the Hats menu on how to unlock them.

• Active quest will appear at the top of the Quests menu.

• Reduced animation jerkiness when the bird is carrying objects.

• Blocked the bird from descending while the player is in dialogue or near interactable.

• Increased UI sprites' clarity.

Bug Fixes:

• Various visual fixes, including the bird not casting shadows on certain buildings.

• Various NPC AI fixes.

• Various text fixes.

• Various Miscellaneous fixes.

Future Plans:

• Progression saving system so you can jump back to your previous game whenever you feel like pooping on people.

• More photo mode management features.

• Better support for MacOS

• And much more!

That's all for now. Good luck on your mission, Agent. You're making your country proud.

Bird Boss Out.

===== !!! TRANSMISSION RECONNECTED !!! =====

%p^oPt4]L>cBh*Eg5`7|S{G9M2V ...updates to our game. Woah my internet just died for a second there. Is someone messing with my wifi again? Gonna check brb.

Thank you once again for playing our game! Please spread the word and have your friends try our game. And never hesitate to share what you think of our game!

From USC with Love

The Birds Aren't Real Team

