Archmage Rises update for 21 September 2023

Patch 0.2.8 is Live!

Patch 0.2.8 · Build 12249870

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Every week the game gets better. Here's what is better this week!

Player Requested Enhancements

  • When using a tower portal the list of destinations includes the name of the nearest town. Name your towers something interesting now!
  • The relationship discount for town vendors is now capped at 25%. It was ridiculous getting 85% off just because they liked you. Medieval margins weren't that high folks!
  • Removed damage from miscasting spells in combat. It is enough that the spell didn't work and you lose resources, it doesn't need to kill you too!

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with buffs that was causing game loading failures
  • Skill bars on the character sheet now properly show progress to next skill point!
  • Fixed cases in which Dungeon keys failed on their assigned doors
  • Resources will no longer generate beneath towns. This was messing with getting directions to resources.
  • Fixed a combat issue where a spell could double-cast
  • Fixed text not scaling on World Settings screen
  • Fixed text wrapping issue on transfer/gifting slider

Known Issues

  • We introduced a weird UI issue on the character sheet equipping last week. It will be fixed on Monday when the Legacy Update comes out

A lot more fixes are coming in the Legacy Update next week Monday.

