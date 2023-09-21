Patch 0.2.8 is Live!

Every week the game gets better. Here's what is better this week!
Player Requested Enhancements
- When using a tower portal the list of destinations includes the name of the nearest town. Name your towers something interesting now!
- The relationship discount for town vendors is now capped at 25%. It was ridiculous getting 85% off just because they liked you. Medieval margins weren't that high folks!
- Removed damage from miscasting spells in combat. It is enough that the spell didn't work and you lose resources, it doesn't need to kill you too!
Fixes
- Fixed an issue with buffs that was causing game loading failures
- Skill bars on the character sheet now properly show progress to next skill point!
- Fixed cases in which Dungeon keys failed on their assigned doors
- Resources will no longer generate beneath towns. This was messing with getting directions to resources.
- Fixed a combat issue where a spell could double-cast
- Fixed text not scaling on World Settings screen
- Fixed text wrapping issue on transfer/gifting slider
Known Issues
- We introduced a weird UI issue on the character sheet equipping last week. It will be fixed on Monday when the Legacy Update comes out
A lot more fixes are coming in the Legacy Update next week Monday.
