Patch 0.2.8 is Live!

Every week the game gets better. Here's what is better this week!

Player Requested Enhancements

When using a tower portal the list of destinations includes the name of the nearest town. Name your towers something interesting now!

The relationship discount for town vendors is now capped at 25%. It was ridiculous getting 85% off just because they liked you. Medieval margins weren't that high folks!

Removed damage from miscasting spells in combat. It is enough that the spell didn't work and you lose resources, it doesn't need to kill you too!

Fixes

Fixed an issue with buffs that was causing game loading failures

Skill bars on the character sheet now properly show progress to next skill point!

Fixed cases in which Dungeon keys failed on their assigned doors

Resources will no longer generate beneath towns. This was messing with getting directions to resources.

Fixed a combat issue where a spell could double-cast

Fixed text not scaling on World Settings screen

Fixed text wrapping issue on transfer/gifting slider

Known Issues

We introduced a weird UI issue on the character sheet equipping last week. It will be fixed on Monday when the Legacy Update comes out

A lot more fixes are coming in the Legacy Update next week Monday.