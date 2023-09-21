Update v0.22.10 - Event UI Update & Sound Effect Update

General
- Streamlined the event UI especially for events that require all characters to individually choose an option
- Updated many sound effects
- Removed crates from battles
- Added a toggle in the options menu turn on/off health bars above characters in battle (default is off)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where sometimes the client's world wouldn't spawn upon retrying a roguelike run after dying
- Fixed issue where AI controlled characters sometimes wouldn't have line of sight to connected hexes
- Fixed issue where Combo Breaker wouldn't be gained from Opportunity Attacks and Counter Attacks
- Fixed issue where Combo Breaker bonuses wouldn't properly be applied on skills that target more than 1 enemy
Changed files in this update