Stolen Realm update for 21 September 2023

Update v0.22.10 - Event UI Update & Sound Effect Update

Update v0.22.10 - Event UI Update & Sound Effect Update

21 September 2023

General

  • Streamlined the event UI especially for events that require all characters to individually choose an option
  • Updated many sound effects
  • Removed crates from battles
  • Added a toggle in the options menu turn on/off health bars above characters in battle (default is off)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where sometimes the client's world wouldn't spawn upon retrying a roguelike run after dying
  • Fixed issue where AI controlled characters sometimes wouldn't have line of sight to connected hexes
  • Fixed issue where Combo Breaker wouldn't be gained from Opportunity Attacks and Counter Attacks
  • Fixed issue where Combo Breaker bonuses wouldn't properly be applied on skills that target more than 1 enemy

