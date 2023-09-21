Omega Strikers - September 21st Micropatch | Update Notes

What?? Is it that time again? Yes, yes it is! We have some fresh faces and some old friends along for this micropatch. Some of our recent changes affected the likes of Asher and Rune a bit too much, so they'll have to be rebalanced. We also, however, have a good collection of buffs too; some Oni, some Blobbos, and... X?

One frequent visitor to these notes that you will not see below (this time) is our favorite trickster, Finii. She has been getting a lot of magical buffs almost every patch, but they haven't been sticking. We recognized we needed to do something a bit more flashy, so she'll be getting a larger set of changes next full patch!

STRIKERS

Asher

Asher, on the wings of some bugfixes (and some intended buffs) really carved her own path. We're reducing the effectiveness her SPECIAL has in locking people down, knocking them out, and scoring. We're also taking down her Barrier Beam damage substantially; it's proven too effective as a KO tool even without Awakenings backing it.

BARRIER BEAM [PRIMARY] PvP Damage and Knockback :: 200 (+100% Power) → 175 (+87.5% Power) Core Knockback :: 1380 (+200% Power) → 1330 (175% Power)

PATHSPLITTER [SPECIAL] Cooldown :: 35s → 40s PvP Damage and Knockback :: 120 (+60% Power) → 100(+50% Power) Core Knockback unchanged [BUGFIX] :: Minimum stun time for the knockback is no longer .3s (unintentionally got reverted, which caused players to get locked down by the ability more)



Era

Era is battling with the best of them. We're bumping the Bewitching Beam back to better balance.

BEWITCHING BEAM [PRIMARY] Cooldown :: 8s → 8.5s Buff / Debuff Time :: 2.25s → 2s



Finii

If you skipped the blurb at the beginning, first of all, how dare you, second of all: bigger Finii changes are coming in a future patch!

Juliette

Juliette is the preeminent brawler at high MMRs and in tournaments. We're grounding her a bit, though she'll probably still rise from the ashes.

FLYING PHOENIX [SECONDARY] Cooldown :: 16s → 18s



Juno

We gave players more control over Blobbos, but that unintentionally made her a bit harder to use. We're letting her Strike ‘suggestions' to Blobbos last a bit longer - and are upping her damage as well.

STRIKE WITH FRIENDS (STRIKE PASSIVE) Strike suggestion hold time :: .25s → .4s

FRIEND FLING [PRIMARY] PvP Damage and Knockback :: 170 (+85% Power) → 185 (+92.5% Power) Core Knockback :: 1320 (+170% Power) → 1350 (+185% Power)



Rune

We might have given Obscura a bit too much power in the last micropatch. We're pulling back a bit on the range, and also pulling some power elsewhere from Unstable Anomaly to, well, stabalize it.

UNSTABLE ANOMALY [PRIMARY] Cooldown :: 7s- >7.5s PvP Damage :: 250 (+125% Power) → 200(+100% Power) Range :: 750 → 700



Vyce

We're making it so if you stick around for her show, it'll cost you. More visits to the School of Rock will end up in detention.

POWER CHORD[PRIMARY] PvP Damage and Knockback :: 170 (+85% Power) → 185 (+92.5% Power) Core Knockback :: 1320 (+170% Power) → 1350 (+185% Power) LIGHT chain hit damage and knockback unchanged

SUPER NOVA [SPECIAL] Max PvP Damage and Knockback Multiplier for Full Charge :: 2.25x → 2.5x Max PvP Damage and Knockback :: 360 (+180% Power) → 400 (+200% Power)



X

It's hard to hit things with your head, even when it's a big one! We're giving X more opportunities and more payout for his difficult-to-land dashing attack.

BULL RUSH [SECONDARY] Cooldown :: 14s → 13s PvP Damage and Knockback :: 190 (+95% Power) → 200 (+100% Power) Core Knockback :: 1360 (+190% Power) → 1380 (+200% Power)



Zentaro

Zentaro has been on the receiving end of a lot of buffs and then a lot of nerfs. While he is most effective (and annoying) at whittling enemies down, we're giving him some better finishing power for one of his harder to hit abilities.

IAI RUSH [SECONDARY] PvP Damage and Knockback :: 160 (+80% Power) → 180 (+90% Power) Core Knockback :: 1300 (+160% Power) → 1340 (+180% Power)



GEAR AND AWAKENINGS

Big Fish

Size isn't everything, but it is a VERY good stat. Like Stagger. In this case, Big Fish will remain big, but it will grant a bit less sturdiness.

Stagger :: 300 → 200

Bulk Up

Bulk Up has never been the belle of the ball. We suspect it still won't be the best in slot for most, but it should provide a better offensive contribution when you've accumulated a bunch of stagger.

Power per 100 max Stagger :: 1.5 → 1.75

Reverberation

Reverberation, like Bulk Up, grants good defense but doesn't really convert it meaningfully. We're taking a big swing here to make it live up to its promise.

Cooldown per 100 max Stagger :: .8 → 1.5

Sparks

Spark of Agility is overperforming largely due to its base stats. We're going to be pulling that back, but give better bonuses to its neighbors in Sparkington City as they are currently lackluster.

Spark of Agility

Base Speed :: 2% → 1%

Speed per Spark :: 7% → 6%

Spark of Focus

Base Cooldown Rate :: 2 → 4

Cooldown per Spark :: 10 → 12

Spark of Power

Power per Spark :: 20 -> 22

Spark of Resilience

Base Stagger :: 50 → 100

Stacks on Stacks

The pancakes have always been a staple of the meta. Lately, though, it's risen to the top of the heap. We're bumping it down to a more reasonable place, so it doesn't stack up so well against the other options.