Hotfix Update v1.1.1

A big thanks to everyone for their help identifying and troubleshooting a bunch of these bugs! Please see below for everything that's included in this hotfix update.

Note: items marked with 🔥 are a result of player feedback

Adjustments

Updated Ignition Break to be able to cook food

Updated the Ember Shrine to update the Knight when navigating the presets

Added a spooky surprise

Fixes

Fixed a bug that was causing a black screen to persist when returning to the main menu from the pause menu 🔥

Fixed a bug that was happening in local multiplayer where teams couldn’t enter Wightsbury 🔥

Fixed some issues with Reaper’s Toll hitbox 🔥

Fixed a bug with Razor Wind that was preventing the charge attack from being buffered after two regular chain attacks are performed 🔥

Fixed a bug that was causing The Forlorn Champion decoys to display their laser indicators 🔥

Fixed a bug with The Forlorn Champion that was causing it to become invisible when frozen during one of its attacks 🔥

Fixed a bug with the Mimic King room that was causing multiple music tracks to play when hitting the record player to wake up the Mimic King 🔥

Fixed a bug with Nexal Staff’s Wisdom mod that was causing skill drops to display incorrect hits to refresh values 🔥

Fixed a bug that was causing players to appear white after reviving if they died and recharged a skill at the same time 🔥

Fixed a bug that was not matching the VFX with the effect radius for Bruma’s Ring

Fixed some issues with the Ember Tree UI that was preventing players from navigating without closing and reopening the Tree

Fixed a softlock issue in Netherra shops 🔥

Reduced the volume on the intro logos

That's it for now...next stop, 1.2!

-Doom Turtle

