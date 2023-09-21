Beta 0.9.2c Patch Notes

Changes

Fixed the waypoint on the world map for Last Refuge Outskirts being unusable.

Fixed the Hide/Show Quests function on the world map.

Fixed a bug which caused error spam in The Immortal Summit.

What We’re Working On

Thank you for your bug reports and feedback. We’re still working on addressing more issues for future patches.

Here are some things we’re currently investigating:

Progression blocker in Temporal Sanctum (offline)

Some skill projectiles are colliding with 'invisible terrain'

Transition times between scenes can be quite long.

Rarely disconnecting immediately after connecting to a new server.

Sometimes, your player model is duplicated after entering a new scene and the camera gets stuck. Portaling out to another server usually fixes this.

Rune Prisons can rarely fail to spawn an Exiled Mage.

Enemies in Arena and Monolith often do not animate properly.

Certain abilities failing to hit enemies correctly.

Swapping loot filters can cause the loot filter interface to bug out.

Textures can pile up on the ground as you load more monolith echoes, causing strange visuals and increased memory usage.

Item name lengths are now “Long” when they should be “Normal”.

We also wanted to take a moment to mention Towns. We had discovered a new bug with Towns very last minute before 0.9.2 went live, and had to quickly disable Towns again as the patch went live. As this happened last minute, we unfortunately didn't get communication out regarding needing to take Towns down again, and apologize for that. We are alongside fixing other bugs, continuing to get Towns to healthy state to get them in again, and just had an internal test for them today, so hopefully won't be too much longer.

We're currently working towards a much larger patch which we're hoping to get out next week to fix many of the reported issues. Thank you everyone for your patience, and reporting these bugs so we can get them taken care of!