UPDATE: EA-D045: New timer system for power ups QoL updates

- Tower health values displayed wrong for others coop online
- Reconnect system below <5 seconds working
- Connect to same region now does not block the button anymore
- Repair drones now work for other players correctly with correct values
- Corrected all values from power up buildings in online coop mode
- Values in online coop mode are now synced correctly between host/clients for power ups
Added:
- NEW: Timer for upgrading power up buildings, beware: while timer counts -> disabled
- NEW: On player disconnect, the ending process still works now and game ends correctly
- Level on ping board is now updated on level up
Changed:
- Nothing.
