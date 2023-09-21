 Skip to content

Arrival of Beasts update for 21 September 2023

UPDATE: EA-D045: New timer system for power ups QoL updates

Share · View all patches · Build 12249393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Fixed:

  • Tower health values displayed wrong for others coop online
  • Reconnect system below <5 seconds working
  • Connect to same region now does not block the button anymore
  • Repair drones now work for other players correctly with correct values
  • Corrected all values from power up buildings in online coop mode
  • Values in online coop mode are now synced correctly between host/clients for power ups

Added:

  • NEW: Timer for upgrading power up buildings, beware: while timer counts -> disabled
  • NEW: On player disconnect, the ending process still works now and game ends correctly
  • Level on ping board is now updated on level up

Changed:

  • Nothing.

