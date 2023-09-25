 Skip to content

Shadows of Doubt update for 25 September 2023

Shadows of Doubt V 35.04 Patch Notes - Cheats and Liars Update

Last edited by Wendy

Hey detectives! Please find the full change list for the Cheats and Liars update below:

  • New: Hotel building
  • New: The player can rent hotel rooms from the front desk
  • New: Investigate affair side mission
  • New: New dialog, NPC conversations and v-mails
  • New: You can now give items to citizens through a new dialog option
  • New: Lost items listed on notice boards around the city; get rewards for finding them
  • New: 4 new music tracks
  • New: Some new exterior building details for City Hall
  • New: Some new exterior building details for the tenement block
  • New: Support for dynamic resolution and Nvidia DLSS
  • Reworked Twitch integration: Audience citizen names are now possible again! (Unlike before you have to connect the game to a twitch account you have access to)
  • Localisation Update: Previous text changes implemented since EA launch are now localised properly
  • Some menu UI tweaks
  • Save game data optimizations
  • Fixed: Some spelling errors
  • Fixed: Various geometry bugs (in some cases this requires new city generation)
  • Fixed: AI pathing issue to do with stairwells
  • Fixed: Some minor visual glitches caused by texture compression
  • Fixed: Some item/furniture clipping issues with spawn positions (requires new city generation)
  • Fixed: Sword could spawn floating in mid air
  • Fixed: Some bugs to do with strings not being displayed properly when needed
  • Fixed: Some bugs preventing the successful hand-in of some optional objectives
  • Fixed: Interaction text would sometimes not update properly
  • Fixed: ‘Talk To’ action no longer displays when citizens are fleeing
  • Fixed: Route location would stay onscreen after arriving at the destination
  • Fixed: Added missing first person item model display and summary description for office Name Placards
  • Fixed: Removed multi-line control action descriptions for better on-screen readability
  • Fixed: A sitting citizen would play their standing up animation for a split second after the player had finished talking to them
  • Fixed: Possible soft lock when being crushed by an elevator or falling into one; did not relocate player to the hospital
  • Fixed: Error that resulted in a messed up air duct configuration if a ceiling and wall vent were placed too close together (requires new city generation).
  • Fixed: ‘Park’ was included in the city directory multiple times
  • Fixed: Upon loading a game, all active case buttons were highlighted
  • Fixed: Television show sprites were not updating
  • Fixed: Player could appear in city directory even if they didn’t own an apartment
  • Fixed: Flooded basement water could appear irregular on buildings close to the edge of the map on largest city size

