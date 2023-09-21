 Skip to content

Kallax update for 21 September 2023

Patch Note #2 - QoL improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12249289 · Last edited by Wendy

First of all, thank you again for your support, your awesome reviews and the content you created online!

We are very happy to share with you this new patch aiming at smoothing your experience in KallaX!

  • Changed the way informations are displayed on the game recap screen
  • Fixed some visual glitches

NOTE: We understand our Chinese players have trouble connecting to KallaX. Unfortunately there is nothing we can do about that, it seems to be a connection problem with Hong Kong and the use of vpn to connect Steam to servers of the Republic of China.

