Somnipathy update for 21 September 2023

Somnipathy version 1.0.2.0 - No Escape

21 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Escape power has been upgraded!
    You are now immune to being captured again for a set time after using it
    You can no longer waste escape out of combat
  • Giant Bump health bar now shows up appropriately
  • Smoothed some dialog with Kingslayer
  • Damage numbers now fly out of enemies when hurt out of combat
  • Visual effect of Pull/Push has been tweaked
  • Fixed bug where night wouldn't occur if you had too much money at work
  • Work around for anchor quest if you were caught mid turn in when we changed the dialog short circuit

