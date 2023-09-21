- Escape power has been upgraded!
You are now immune to being captured again for a set time after using it
You can no longer waste escape out of combat
- Giant Bump health bar now shows up appropriately
- Smoothed some dialog with Kingslayer
- Damage numbers now fly out of enemies when hurt out of combat
- Visual effect of Pull/Push has been tweaked
- Fixed bug where night wouldn't occur if you had too much money at work
- Work around for anchor quest if you were caught mid turn in when we changed the dialog short circuit
Somnipathy update for 21 September 2023
Somnipathy version 1.0.2.0 - No Escape
Patchnotes via Steam Community
