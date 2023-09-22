 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lichenvale update for 22 September 2023

Patch 1.2.2 is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 12249005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Knightmare, Medusa and Skeleton King will now properly shoot at where the player is headed.
  • Reduced friendly fire damage for bosses from 3.5x to 2.5x. This affects reflected projectiles as well.
  • Reduced hitbox width for charged fireball. It should now be easier to chuck it in enemy group center.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1432381 Depot 1432381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1432382 Depot 1432382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link