- Knightmare, Medusa and Skeleton King will now properly shoot at where the player is headed.
- Reduced friendly fire damage for bosses from 3.5x to 2.5x. This affects reflected projectiles as well.
- Reduced hitbox width for charged fireball. It should now be easier to chuck it in enemy group center.
Lichenvale update for 22 September 2023
Patch 1.2.2 is out!
