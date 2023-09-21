Headquarters Patch #4

Share · View all patches · Build 12248976 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Fixed syncing issues with the doors in headquarters.

Fixed the "Don't Do It" achievement. Open a cell with the monster inside to activate this achievement.

Thanks for the feedback and bugs you have posted in the discussions. I will continue to monitor the issues and correct them.

If anyone is having trouble understanding the Headquarters update, a player named Raptvre wrote a great guide in the guides section that should help. You can find it here: Headquarters Guide by Raptvre

Shawn