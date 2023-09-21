 Skip to content

Crafty Survivors update for 21 September 2023

Patch Notes - v0.4.1.2

Build 12248966

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the missing crop (Mint) on the Farming System to upgrade the Farm;
  • Fixed the missing images of the new Statues unlocked on the Sculptor's Gallery;
  • Fixed an issue with Hanvilton's Claymore not triggering food effects like the Starlight Delight;
  • Fixed an issue with Hanvilton's Motivational Boost (upgrade chance buff) not applying correctly;
  • Fixed a collision with the new Field Event Water Cougar (Aquougar), as it was pushing players away;
  • Other bug fixes.

