Patch Notes - v0.4.1.2
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the missing crop (Mint) on the Farming System to upgrade the Farm;
- Fixed the missing images of the new Statues unlocked on the Sculptor's Gallery;
- Fixed an issue with Hanvilton's Claymore not triggering food effects like the Starlight Delight;
- Fixed an issue with Hanvilton's Motivational Boost (upgrade chance buff) not applying correctly;
- Fixed a collision with the new Field Event Water Cougar (Aquougar), as it was pushing players away;
- Other bug fixes.
Changed files in this update