Content Update

Gameplay

We've heard your feedback! Many players have said that the base game speed is too slow, so we have increased the overall pace of gameplay. While the 15 minute timer remains the same, the game itself is a bit faster paced - with characters and enemies all moving faster, shooting faster, and generally being more action-packed.

Pets

Added Charlotte, a cute potted plant that will periodically grant you powerful buffs!







Added Painterly, an adorable sea turtle that will send out a tsunami, pushes foes back

Plot Twists

We've added [Hard] and [Brutal] warnings on some of the most dangerous Plot Twists

Butterfingers: Reworked! Now deals much more damage to enemies, and tosses XP more consistently in all directions

A Shocking Number of Explosions: Reworked! Now several smaller explosions can appear back-to-back, instead of a single large one. This can be used to your advantage, chain-explode enemies!

Paranormal Exercise: Ghost duration reduced from 10 -> 7s

Spring-Time Dancing: We lowered the difficulty/insanity of this act 1 twist

Bug Fixes