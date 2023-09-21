- Improved Steam notification behavior for run on startup and when not launching the application via the Steam client.
- Fixed the log file not clearing properly when it should (located at: "Documents:\CrosshairGenieLog.txt").
- Fixed not being able to exit the application correctly when pressing the "STOP" button from within Steam.
- Prevented multiple notify icons appearing in the system tray when exiting the application (still shows if the process is terminated abnormally though).
- Fixed edge-case for the preview window within the Designer when resizing.
- Fixed an issue where you could click the "Show Crosshair" checkbox after making changes within Settings and not being able to apply the changes because the button would be greyed out.
- Reduced resource usage when the designer window isn't in focus or is minimized.
Crosshair Genie update for 21 September 2023
Patch Update (1.1.2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
