 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crosshair Genie update for 21 September 2023

Patch Update (1.1.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 12248942 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Improved Steam notification behavior for run on startup and when not launching the application via the Steam client.
  • Fixed the log file not clearing properly when it should (located at: "Documents:\CrosshairGenieLog.txt").
  • Fixed not being able to exit the application correctly when pressing the "STOP" button from within Steam.
  • Prevented multiple notify icons appearing in the system tray when exiting the application (still shows if the process is terminated abnormally though).
  • Fixed edge-case for the preview window within the Designer when resizing.
  • Fixed an issue where you could click the "Show Crosshair" checkbox after making changes within Settings and not being able to apply the changes because the button would be greyed out.
  • Reduced resource usage when the designer window isn't in focus or is minimized.

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 12248942
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2367971 Depot 2367971
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link