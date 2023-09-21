 Skip to content

GAL Ramírez's LION update for 21 September 2023

LION Update 0.4.04

Quick Patch to Fix an issue with the Electrical Generator and Ice Spawner objects that will not move upon being lifted by children.
New Tweaks to make children position themselves better to target enemies,
Healers now have improved healing target selection.
Special Abilities now have a role attached and the children will not spawn their abilities when by themselves if the ability does not match their role, unless manually called.

