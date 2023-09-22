22.09.2023 Steam Update

Changes:

Roster updates for the 2023 football season;

New Team Descriptions for the new 2023 season;

New Team Power Rankings for the new 2023 season.

ːdialogbubbleːWe're thrilled to bring you a brand-new roster update for the 2023 season!ːgoldfeatherdusterːːsummercrab2023ːːsummerbucket2023ː

Please, be advised that due to the extensive changes in this update, we're strongly recommend starting a new Dynasty to fully enjoy the latest update.

https://www.mutantfootballleague.com/newsletter-screenshots-0923

Thank you for your support and see you on the gridiron!