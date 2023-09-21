 Skip to content

BlooDooMooN SurViVoR update for 21 September 2023

Game localization translation：中文支持

Share · View all patches · Build 12248754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game excels in comparison to others. Its outstanding feature is the meticulously handcrafted large island map with highly interactive areas. You can gather resources like flowers, trees, and minerals, as well as cultivate vegetables. The game boasts realistic physics simulations, where walking on grass produces sound and collisions, and walking on sand leaves footprints that change when you put on shoes. Jumping from high places triggers lifelike human reactions. In summary, the game offers numerous remarkable elements that other game developers can learn from. If you're interested in game development, you can use it as a reference. Additionally, the game has introduced dozens of new playable heroes.

