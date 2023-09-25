New Update + Exclusive Discount!

Greetings, Magic Apprentices!

As Tokyo Game Show 2023 comes to a close, we would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to each one of you for embarking on this incredible adventure with us - the memories are nothing short of magical. Let’s dive back into those moments and revisit the event through a series of snapshots.

Hold onto your wands because we’ve just rolled out a new update, fresh from the opentest beta branch! The update includes new phone dialogues with some of our enchanting characters, a new difficulty option, a new level challenge mode, on top of more feature optimizations and bug fixes.

You can find the full list of updates below:

Game difficulty adjustment: We’ve added in a new “Normal” difficulty which will ensure a more balanced gameplay. “Normal” difficulty has been renamed to “Hard” difficulty. ”Hard” difficulty has been renamed to “Hell” difficulty.

Added a new mode for players who have completed the game to replay previous reverse tower defense levels.

New phone dialogues have been added for Aoi, Ema, and Hina, further enriching their storylines.

Optimizations

Improved the Witch Card Shop introduction: Detailed explanations of the witch cards have been added.

When interacting with possessed NPCs, players will now have the option to start the battle through a secondary confirmation button instead of jumping straight into battle.

Optimized the name of some checkpoints in certain levels.

Optimized how checkpoints record the position and order of the Witch Cards.

Increased the probability of triggering the positive effects of the Wheel of Fate. After triggering a negative effect, the next one will be a positive effect.

Optimized “The World" healing target to prioritize units with the lowest percentage of health - not the units with the lowest value of health.

The "Work Till You Die" and "Desensitization Therapy" achievements have been removed.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a potential issue in the final boss stage on Easy difficulty that could prevent the stage completion.

Fixed the issue where level 2-2 could not be cleared if the enemies in the level are silenced.

Fixed the issue where tasks from the previous week did not disappear in the second week.

Fixed the occasional disappearance of the map, backpack, and phone buttons.

Fixed a glitch in the third segment of the police side plot where making the wrong coffee could freeze the game.

Fixed the issue where the memory effects did not disappear after reading a memory.

Fixed an issue where the selection state of the first character would change when pressing 'F' to add points.

Fixed a bug where players will be able to switch to other cards during the Witch card upgrade tutorial.

Fixed some errors in conversational text and mobile phone news text.

We hope you’ll enjoy this latest update! Once again we would like to extend our thanks and appreciation for your unwavering support for Affogato. The feedback and suggestions we have received from the community has been pivotal in our continuous journey of refining the game.

Lastly, if Affogato has left a lasting impression on you, we'd be honored if you took a moment to review our game on Steam. Spreading the word by sharing it on your socials or recommending it to a friend who might enjoy it would mean a lot to us.

