21 September 2023

Balancing:

Vermithrax: Spectral Essence Cost: 8 > 7

It seems frustrating for players to wait so long to summon Vermithrax, the Shadow of Death. To help it arrive more quickly on the battlefield, we are reducing its cost from 8 to 7 spectral essence points!

Performance Enhancement:

Integration of nanite technology that should improve overall performance.

Others:

Improvement of unit descriptions in the Legion information menu.