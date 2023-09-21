Drinks & Staff Update - v0.6.1

Greetings, innkeepers!

The new Travellers Rest update is now available! With this update we've changed some of the tavern's mechanics, added a new employee system, added seasonal visual changes, and a few other things.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1139980/Travellers_Rest/

New system for serving drinks

Customers can now order drinks from their table. To serve them, the player and employees now have a tray which can carry up to 5 drinks. And now, in addition to the taps at the bar, beverages can also be stored in serving barrels that can be placed against the wall behind the bar.

New employee system

We've changed the employee system. Now there's a list of candidates that gets refreshed on Mondays and Thursdays. Each candidate will have a different set of skills, so each one is different from the others. Also, employees can now level up and improve their skills.

New employee: the Bouncer

With the new system, the watchman is added. He will deal with rowdy customers, and eject them from the premises if necessary. Bouncers also make sure other employees don't take longer breaks than they should.

Seasons

All four seasons have been added to the game. Watch how everything changes depending on which season you are in! Although these are only visual changes for now, we'll soon implement new mechanics around this system and the weather.

New guest room system

In this update, some modifications have been made to the the guest room system. Guests can now spend more than one night at your inn. Also, when the tavern is open, they'll order food and drinks from their rooms. We've also created a new reception desk where guests can check-in without taking up space at the bar. The housekeeper will now be able to assign rooms to guests, and serve room service orders.

New beverage aging system

Beverages can now be aged in the new aging barrels. Unlike in the previous system, beverages can have 5 different levels of aging, and level up the longer they are stored in these new barrels.

Other News

Tokyo Game Show

Travellers Rest will be at Tokyo Game Show from the 21st to the 24th of September!

We invite you come visit our stand in Hall 9, 09-E69, at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition.

Into the Necrovale

A good friend of ours, Casey Clyde, will soon release Into the Necrovale, a pixel art Action RPG made with a lot of dedication and love.

We'd really appreciate if you could support the project by adding it to your wishlist. Thank you very much!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1717090/Into_the_Necrovale/

Change log